Elaine Miller Henderson, Clinton

Elaine Miller Henderson, age 92 of Clinton, passed away Monday, November 27, 2017. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton. Elaine was a lifelong resident of Anderson County who enjoyed gardening and time spent with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by husband, James Howard Henderson; children, Steve Henderson and Sandra Nelson; parents, Harve and Eliza Miller; brothers,Howard Miller and Vernon Miller; sister, Irene Roach.

She is survived by son, Brant Henderson and wife Judy of Clinton; sisters, Clara Lumpkins of Clinton and Jane Stooksbury of Norris; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind to mourn her passing her closest and dearest friend, Edward Sharp.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 1 pm in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with Rev. Wesley Duncan and Rev. Rick Duncan officiating. Interment will follow at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton.

