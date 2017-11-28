Obituaries

Buford Glenn Phillips, Frost Bottom community in Anderson County

Buford Glenn Phillips, age 62 a resident of the Frost Bottom community in Anderson County, passed away, Sunday, November 26, 2017 at his residence.

Mr. Phillips was born September 27, 1955 in Clinton, TN. He was a lifelong resident of this area. Buford worked in the coal mines, but his passion was farming. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.

Buford also enjoyed riding his Harley, and most importantly spending time with his grandkids.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Morine and Johnnie E. Phillips; by a sister, Cleda Sally Clawson and by a granddaughter, MiKenna Lively.

Buford is survived by children: Bobby Phillips and wife, Lucie of Oliver Springs, and Frances Nicole Phillips of Oliver Springs; by grandchildren: Lyndsay Jones, Chloe Parsons, Hayden Phillips, and Mia Lively; by ex-wife, Patty Dunlap and husband, Joe; by a brother, Robbie Phillips and by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and many special friends.

The family will receive friends, Friday, December 1, 2017 between the hours of 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 8:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Brother Lee Phillips officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 12:00 pm at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Phillips family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

