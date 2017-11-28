Obituaries

Ruby Lee (Lowe) Davis, Devonia

Ruby Lee (Lowe) Davis, age 92, born November 13, 1925 in Devonia, TN passed away Friday, November 24, 2017 at her home in Oak Ridge, TN.

She loved cooking and taking care of her family. She also operated a store and restaurant for years in Devonia, TN.

She is survived by a loving son and grandson, James Monroe “Jay” Davis Sr., and Jay Davis Jr. both of Oak Ridge, TN. She is survived by a sister, Essie L. Baker and a niece, Donna (Baker) West and her husband Donnie all of Morgan County, TN. Also by two great-nieces, Natasha West and Amber Duncan both of Oliver Springs, TN.

Her parents, Calvin Lower passed away in 1954, her mother in 1996, twin brothers, John L. and R.L. in 1919, D.L. Lowe in 1952, Howard Frankie in 1996, Elbert Dean Lowe in 1981, Eugene Lowe in 1950, Oma (Lowe) Arthur in 1988 all of Oliver Springs, and several nieces and nephews.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs is in charge of arrangements.

