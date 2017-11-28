Obituaries

Mary Ruth Phillips, Oliver Springs

Mary Ruth Phillips, age 86, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away, Monday, November 27, 2017, at the Lifecare Center of Morgan County.

Mrs. Phillips was born January 18, 1931 in Oliver Springs. She was a lifelong resident of this area and a member of the First Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, where she worked as a janitor. She loved riding to different places.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Sam and Maggie Trail; by her husband, Arvin Phillips; by a brother, J.C. Trail, and by her sisters: Gertrude Francois and Pauline Giles.

Mary is survived by her children: Linda Phillips of Lafollette and James Phillips of Oliver Springs; by grandchildren: Amanda Phillips of Oliver Springs, Heather Gann of Harriman and Carrie Mayes of Clinton; by a great-grandchild, Jonathon Trew of Oliver Springs; by a special friend, Mary Bradshaw, and by a host of special friends.

The family will receive friends, Friday, December 1, 2017 between the hours of 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Kenny Raines officiating. Burial and graveside services will follow the funeral service at the Oliver Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the family. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Phillips family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

