Obituaries

Terry Allen Altum, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Terry Allen Altum age 73, of Clinton, TN passed away on Friday, November 24, 2017 at the Fort Sanders Select Specialty Hospital in Knoxville, TN. Terry enjoyed watching all sports on TV. Terry was a Viet Nam veteran with the U.S. Army. Him and his brother Robert were devoted to one another, and loved his family.

Terry is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Mary Altum.

Terry is survived by his brother, Robert Altum and wife, Patricia Jane of Clinton, TN; son, Anthony Dale of Clinton, TN; and other relatives and friends.

Terry’s family will have a memorial service for him at 7:00pm on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

