Roane County Sheriff’s Investigator Resigns after DUI

An investigator with the Roane County Sheriff’s Department resigned Sunday, November 26th, after being arrested by Knox County authorities earlier this month. According to the arrest report from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, numerous calls were made to 911 in Knox County on November 17 regarding a black SUV driving east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Watt Road. Several officers were able to stop 43-year-old Greg Scalf who reportedly failed a field sobriety test. Scalf was charged with driving under the influence. Scalf was under administrative leave with pay until yesterday when Scalf resigned from the Roane County Sheriff’s Department.

