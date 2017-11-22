Obituaries

Gracie Faye Jones, Devonia

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Gracie Faye Jones (Mom, Mamaw, and Faye-Faye as her namesake called her), went to sleep and awoke in her heavenly home on Monday, November 20, 2017. She was born April 22, 1940 in Devonia where she remained her entire life. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. She retired from Anderson County Schools after 32 years, 25 of which she was an educational assistant. She thoroughly enjoyed each and every child she had the pleasure to work with. Additionally, she worked many years in the elections at the Rosedale precinct.

Always the thrifty one, she got into coupons in a big way. She would spend countless hours clipping and organizing to go to Kroger on Friday. This was the highlight of her week. She also looked forward to the annual family reunions, reminiscing with cousins Geneva, Nancy Lou, and Magalene just to name a few.

On January 3, 2012 she lost the love of her life, Herbert Lee Jones, her husband of 51 years. He took a piece of her heart with him, from which she never fully recovered.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her mother Louisa Daugherty, her brother Lawrence Daugherty, and her grandparents Alfred and Julia Daugherty.

Left to cherish her memory, her devoted daughter Sandra Carroll and husband J.D. (whom she thought of as a son), her beloved granddaughter Brandi McKinney and husband Chris, and her two precious great-grandchildren Braxton James and Bexlee Grayce McKinney. Also left to mourn her passing is her loving brother Clarence Daugherty and wife Clara, her loving sister-in-law Willene Jones and husband Leon, and neighbors and lifelong best friends Opal and Frankie Hite. She also leaves behind several extended family members and friends.

Mom, Mamaw, Faye-Faye will be missed so much.

The family will receive friends Friday, November 24, between the hours of 6:00-8:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 8:00 pm in the chapel with Rev. Odis Phillips officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, November 25, at the Phillips cemetery in Devonia. Active Pallbearers will include, J.D. Carroll, Chris McKinney, Michael Carroll, Herbie Carroll, Chuck Carroll, and Tylor Brooks. Honorary Pallbearer will be Braxton McKinney.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Jones family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

