Patsy Ruth Branson Gilmore, Harriman
Mrs. Patsy Ruth Branson Gilmore, age 73 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away at Roane Medical Center in
Harriman, Tennessee on Tuesday, November 21, 2017. Patsy was of the Baptist Faith. She enjoyed shopping and
collecting glassware. Above all, she was a Loving and Devoted Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and Friend to Many.
She was preceded in death by Parents: John & Juanita Branson; Brother: Jimmy Ray Branson; Sister: Jinny
Powers; Grandchildren: Lori Beth McClure, Scotty McClure, Summer Dawn McClure, and Bobby Lee Brackett, Jr.
She is survived by:
Daughters: Teresa Powers (Junebug) of Harriman, Tennessee
Felicia Lloyd (Greg) of Kingston, Tennessee
Sons: Boyd Wayne McClure of Harriman, Tennessee
Samuel Darrell McClure of Harriman, Tennessee
Bobby Brackett of Harriman, Tennessee
21 Grandchildren & 10 Great-Grandchildren
Several Nieces and Nephews
Special Niece: Karen Human of Midtown, Tennessee
Very Special Friend & Dearly Loved: Steve Ausburn of Midtown, Tennessee
Many Friends in the Community
Arrangements are as Follows: Saturday, November 25, 2017 Family will receive Friends from 12:00noon to
2:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral will follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Larry
Tilley, officiating. Interment will follow in the Rose Cemetery South of the River in Kingston, Tennessee.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Patsy Ruth Branson Gilmore