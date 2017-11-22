Obituaries

Patsy Ruth Branson Gilmore, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Patsy Ruth Branson Gilmore, age 73 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away at Roane Medical Center in

Harriman, Tennessee on Tuesday, November 21, 2017. Patsy was of the Baptist Faith. She enjoyed shopping and

collecting glassware. Above all, she was a Loving and Devoted Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and Friend to Many.

She was preceded in death by Parents: John & Juanita Branson; Brother: Jimmy Ray Branson; Sister: Jinny

Powers; Grandchildren: Lori Beth McClure, Scotty McClure, Summer Dawn McClure, and Bobby Lee Brackett, Jr.

She is survived by:

Daughters: Teresa Powers (Junebug) of Harriman, Tennessee

Felicia Lloyd (Greg) of Kingston, Tennessee

Sons: Boyd Wayne McClure of Harriman, Tennessee

Samuel Darrell McClure of Harriman, Tennessee

Bobby Brackett of Harriman, Tennessee

21 Grandchildren & 10 Great-Grandchildren

Several Nieces and Nephews

Special Niece: Karen Human of Midtown, Tennessee

Very Special Friend & Dearly Loved: Steve Ausburn of Midtown, Tennessee

Many Friends in the Community

Arrangements are as Follows: Saturday, November 25, 2017 Family will receive Friends from 12:00noon to

2:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral will follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Larry

Tilley, officiating. Interment will follow in the Rose Cemetery South of the River in Kingston, Tennessee.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Patsy Ruth Branson Gilmore

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

