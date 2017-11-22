BBBTV12

Glenda “Shirley” Jones, Clinton

Mrs. Glenda “Shirley” Jones, age 83 of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at UT Medical Center. She is of a family of 13 brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her son, Bruce Jones of Clinton; sister, Nellie Maude Robbins of Clinton; two grandsons, Brennan Jones and Zachery Mostnger.

The family will receive friends Friday, November 24, 2017 from 1-2 pm with services to follow at 2 pm with Rev. Allen Giles. Interment will follow in Grandview Memorial Gardens.
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

