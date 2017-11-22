Obituaries

Nancy Mae (Shirley) Clemons, Kingston

Nancy Mae (Shirley) Clemons, age 83, of Kingston passed away Monday, November 20, 2017 at Methodist

Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born June 19, 1934 in Joliet, Illinois. Shirley was a member of Youngs

Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church and attended Potters House Fellowship. She retired from the office at

Roane Hosiery. After retiring she volunteered in her daughters’ class at Kingston Elementary School. Shirley

was a devoted wife, mother & grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her

grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved cooking large meals for her family and never mastered

cooking small meals but always had each persons’ favorite dish. She was an avid gardener and took pride in

her beautiful flowers. She also loved birds, especially red cardinals & hummingbirds. But foremost in her life

was her love for her Savior, Jesus Christ. Preceded in death by her parents, Henry & Lovell Oldfield

Nussmeyer; brother, Ray Nussmeyer; sister, Pearl Coffey.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 61 yearsClyde Clemons of Kingston

DaughterSharon Watkins & husband, Dennis of Kingston

Grandchildren Lucas Watkins & wife, Andrey of Kingston

Great-grandchildrenEmerson, Elizabeth & Hannah Mae

SisterLois Gatlin of Joliet, IL

Jean Miller of Knoxville

Carol Poston & husband, Bethel of Harriman

The family would like to send a special thanks to the caregivers at the Alexander Guest House in Oak Ridge.

The family will receive friends 6:00 – 7:00 pm, Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with

funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Pastor Kyle Beverly officiating. Interment will be held

1:00 pm, Friday, November 24, 2017 at Kingston Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be

made to Alzheimer’s of Tennessee or to Potters House Fellowship. Online register book can be signed at

www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.

