Charles Richard Graves, Harriman

Mr. Charles Richard Graves, age 91, of Harriman went home to be

with the Lord November 18, 2017 in Rockwood. He was a Navy

Veteran of WWII, serving in the Pacific Theater during the war. He was

awarded 4 metals for his service. He was a member of the Walnut Hill

Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Loeta Clark Graves.

Parents: Henry and Ida Graves

One sister: Louise Milligan

He is survived by numerous brother and sister in laws, nephews, nieces

and close friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Victorian

Square for the special care they provided to him.

The family will receive friends Wednesday November 22, 2017 at

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 12 noon to 2:00 PM. The

funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Bro. Matt Cannon

officiating. The interment will be held immediately following the

funeral service in the Roane Memorial Gardens.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman is honored to serve the Graves family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.davisfuneralhomes.com

