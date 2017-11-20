Obituaries
Charles Richard Graves, Harriman
Mr. Charles Richard Graves, age 91, of Harriman went home to be
with the Lord November 18, 2017 in Rockwood. He was a Navy
Veteran of WWII, serving in the Pacific Theater during the war. He was
awarded 4 metals for his service. He was a member of the Walnut Hill
Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife: Loeta Clark Graves.
Parents: Henry and Ida Graves
One sister: Louise Milligan
He is survived by numerous brother and sister in laws, nephews, nieces
and close friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Victorian
Square for the special care they provided to him.
The family will receive friends Wednesday November 22, 2017 at
Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 12 noon to 2:00 PM. The
funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Bro. Matt Cannon
officiating. The interment will be held immediately following the
funeral service in the Roane Memorial Gardens.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman is honored to serve the Graves family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
