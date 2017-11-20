Obituaries
Charles Griffin, Oakdale
Mr. Charles Griffin, age 62, of Oakdale, passed away November 17, 2017 in the
Atlanta VA Medical Center. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his
family.
He is preceded in death by his wife: Lois “Punkin” Brown Griffin
His parents: Mendell and Juanita Clark Griffin
Four sisters: Linda Hunter, Nanita Stout, Priscilla and Lisa Griffin
And one brother: John Ed Griffin
He is survived by two sons: Charles and his wife Kathy Griffin and John Adam and his
wife Jenny Griffin
One daughter: Tabetha Poore
Three sisters: Brenda Hunter, Frances Carter and Claudia Ashbrook
Eight grandkids: Jeremiah and Haley Poore, Katie and Charle Wayne, Chris Wellman,
Amanda Boyb, Jay and Cameron Keithley
His four legged friend: Sam
And many nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends Tuesday November 21, 2017 at Davis Funeral Home in
Harriman from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM with Bro.
Charles Poore Sr. officiating. The interment will be held immediately following the
funeral service in the Emory Heights Cemetery.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com