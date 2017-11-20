Obituaries

Charles Griffin, Oakdale

Mr. Charles Griffin, age 62, of Oakdale, passed away November 17, 2017 in the

Atlanta VA Medical Center. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his

family.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Lois “Punkin” Brown Griffin

His parents: Mendell and Juanita Clark Griffin

Four sisters: Linda Hunter, Nanita Stout, Priscilla and Lisa Griffin

And one brother: John Ed Griffin

He is survived by two sons: Charles and his wife Kathy Griffin and John Adam and his

wife Jenny Griffin

One daughter: Tabetha Poore

Three sisters: Brenda Hunter, Frances Carter and Claudia Ashbrook

Eight grandkids: Jeremiah and Haley Poore, Katie and Charle Wayne, Chris Wellman,

Amanda Boyb, Jay and Cameron Keithley

His four legged friend: Sam

And many nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Tuesday November 21, 2017 at Davis Funeral Home in

Harriman from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM with Bro.

Charles Poore Sr. officiating. The interment will be held immediately following the

funeral service in the Emory Heights Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to be serving the Griffin family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

