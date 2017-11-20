Obituaries

Kenneth Rex Veach Sr, Oliver Springs

Kenneth Rex Veach, Sr., 80 of Oliver Springs, went home to be with the Lord Friday, November 17, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center. He was born in Rockcastle County, KY, on October 10, 1937 the son of the late Everett Newton and Sarah Katherine (Kate) Veach. Kenneth proudly served his country in the United States Army for 21 years and honorably retired in 1976. He married his loving wife, Brenda Louise McGhee on December 13, 1958 in Oliver Springs, TN and they were married almost 59 years.

While serving his country and also throughout his life Kenneth had many accomplishments. He survived three tours of duty during the Vietnam War. Kenneth was also named the Veteran of the year while serving. He was the commander for the local Oliver Springs DAV for 17 years. Kenneth was also the TN state Adjutant for the DAV for 11 years. He was also one of the founding members of the Ben Atchley State Veterans Home. Kenneth was the Oliver Springs City Manager for 15 years. Kenneth graduated from the University of TN, Knoxville in 1982 with a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration.

Kenneth is also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Samuel (Sam) Land III and by a sister, Jean Kearney.

He is survived by a son, Kenneth “Rex” Veach Jr. and wife, Sheila of Heiskell; by daughters: Danette Prater and husband, Roy (Bo) of Oliver Springs, and Melissa (Missy) Land of Chattanooga; by grandsons: Derek Fox and Shawn Fox; by granddaughters: Sarah Land and Breanna Veach; by great grandsons: Austin Fox and Emerson Fox; by great granddaughters: Kynleigh Fox and Haylee Fox; by siblings: Ralph Veach of Jellico, Faye Begliutti of Jellico, Maurice Veach of Lafollette, Barbara Cuel of Maryville, and Rodney Veach and wife, Juliette of Sedona, AZ;by special friends: John and Liz Smith and Clifford and Marylynn Davisson and he is also survived by several nieces, nephews and other family and special friends.

The family will receive friends, Tuesday, November 21, 2017 between the hours of 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The service will follow at 8:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Robert Combs officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 11:30 am at the Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville, TN. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Veach family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

