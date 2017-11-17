Obituaries

Christopher “Derick” Brown, Clinton

Christopher “Derick” Brown, age 40 of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, November 15, 2017.

He was born on November 15, 1977 in Knoxville, TN. He joined the US Army at the age of 27 and earned the rank of SGT. He was the recipient of many awards and medals including, 2 Star Iraq Campaign Medals, 3 Army Accommodation Medals, 3 Army Achievement Medals, 2 Army Good Conduct Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Non-Commissioned Officer Medal. He currently was working as Senior Systems Engineer for Allmeds. Derick was a member of the DAV and a member of Calvary Lighthouse Church. His interest and hobbies include motorcycles, computers and technology, playing the drums, fishing, and most of all, being with his family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elden and Myrtle Brown, Roy and Adele Westcott, Margaret Lucille Adkisson Brown; aunt, Melinda Kaye Brown; cousin, Suzanne Wormsley.

Derick is survived by his wife of 20 years, Mandy Brown; son, Tyler Brown; daughter, Ryleigh Brown all of Clinton; father, Kenneth and Rachelle Brown of Oliver Springs; mother, Jo and Michael Hurst of Tampa, FL; step-sister, Jessica Suzanne Hurst of Knoxville; step-brother, Darren Osborne Sr. of Oak Ridge; mother-in-law, Shelah Rimel of Oak Ridge; brother-in-law, Badih Elchaar of Oak Ridge; aunt, Shirley and Bob Clark of Oliver Springs; uncle, Thomas and Linda Brown of Harriman; special nephew, Elias Elchaar; cousins, Brad and Darrell Wormsley; along with a host of extended family and a group of very special friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the DAV of Oliver Springs and Honored Air of Knoxville.

Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Monday, November 20, 2017 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs and from 12-1 PM on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at Calvary Lighthouse Church in Oak Ridge with a funeral service following at 1 PM with Pastor McCausland officiating. A graveside service will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens with Full Military Honors.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Brown family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

