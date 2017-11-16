Obituaries
Ester S. Bacon, Kingston
Ester S. Bacon age 82 of Kingston passed away Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the home of
her son. She was a member of Southwest Point Baptist Church. She retired from the Roane
County Ambulance Service, loved working in her yard and spending time with her family
especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband John
Bacon; parents Samuel and Pearl McElhaney; sisters Ruby, Ethel and Ressie.
Survivors include:
Daughter Leisa Ray of Kingston;
Sons Eddie (Angela) Soard of Kingston;
Randy Soard of Kingston;
8 grandchildren;
12 great grandchildren;
1 great great grandchild.
The family will receive friends from 4pm until 6pm Saturday November 18, 2017 at the
Southwest Point Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 6pm with Rev. Larry Bolden
officiating. Burial 2pm Sunday at Fairview Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge
of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com