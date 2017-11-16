Obituaries

David Messamore, Jr, Heiskell

David Messamore, Jr. age 51 of Heiskell went home to be with his heavenly father on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at his residence. David was baptized at Grace Baptist Church and was of the Baptist Faith. Before his illness David loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He is preceded in death father, David Messamore, Sr.; grandparents, Leroy and Margaret Fox, and Lon and Ida Messamore.

He is survived by:

Loving mother………………….. Sally Fox Messamore of New Market

Wife………………………………… Anna Southern of Heiskell

Sons……………………………….. Derek and Chris Wilson of Heiskell

Brother………………………….. James Messamore & wife Angie of Sevierville

Sister…………………………… Carol Messamore & husband Bones of Dandridge

Nieces and nephew……. Jesse Johnson, Joe Johnson & wife Shania,

Jamie Smith & husband Ryan, and Sarah Messamore

Great nephews…………… David Franklin, James Roy, Josh Johnson,

Jayden Johnson, Brantley Messamore, and

RJ Smith

The family would like thank the nurses and doctors at Tennova Hospice for the loving care given to David during his courageous battle with cancer.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Saturday, November 18, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His celebration of life service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Chuck Daniels officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

