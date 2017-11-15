Obituaries

Donna Sheets Taylor, Rockwood

Mrs. Donna Sheets Taylor, age 70 of Rockwood, TN, passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2017. She was a member of North Rockwood Baptist Church. Donna loved spending time with her family most of all. She is preceded in death by her father; Allen Sheets, and mother; Janie Brown Sheets. She is survived by:

Husband: Ronnie Taylor of Rockwood, TN

Daughters: Rhonda (Jay) Fields, of Harriman, TN

Vickie (Nikki) Long of Knoxville, TN

Jennifer Marlow of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Derrick Blake of Rockwood, TN

Bailey Marlow of Rockwood, TN

Caitlin Nelson of Harriman, TN

Adrienne Little of Okinawa, Japan

Tori Little of Rockwood, TN

Beau Little of Rockwood, TN

Peyton Little of Rockwood, TN

Alanis Little of Rockwood, TN

11 Great Grandchildren

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 17th, 2017 from 12:00 pm till 2:00 pm. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Bud Strader officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Evans Mortuary to help with funeral expenses. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Donna Sheets Taylor.

