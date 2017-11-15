Obituaries

Paul Thomas Vann Sr, Pompano Beach, FL (formerly of Oliver Springs)

Paul Thomas Vann Sr. age 83, passed away on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Heartland Healthcare in Boca Raton, Florida.

He was born on August 4th, 1934 in Oliver Springs, TN to Rev. James Elijah and Nannie Mae Vann. Paul grew up in Oliver Springs and later married and moved his family to Pompano Beach, FL where he retired from Bennett’s Auto Supplies. He enjoyed life by playing pool and spending time with his family and dogs. After moving to Heartland Healthcare he spent his time playing bingo and cards with friends and attending church.

Preceded in death by his parents James Elijah and Nannie Mae Vann, three sisters Irene Freels, Jenny Swaggerty, and Nanette (Lady) Phillips, two brothers Clarence (Doc) Vann and Bill Vann. Also a granddaughter Amanda Jo Mobley.

Those left to cherish his memory includes his brother Robert Vann of Oliver Springs, TN and five children Thomas W. Vann of Cocoa, FL, Pamela D. Ramsey and husband Don of Jonesborough, TN, Karen D. Vann of Boca Raton, FL, Vickie A. Vess and husband Garry of Lakeland, FL and Paul T. Vann Jr. and his wife Veronica of Boca Raton, FL. Thirteen grandchildren Melissa Vleminckx, Rebecca Lewis, Jason Vann, Christine Sawyer, Shannon Vann, Flora Hollar, John Leaky, Diana Lowery, Melanie Vess, Paul Ray Vess, Crystal Thrower, Michael Thrower and Sebastian Vann. Twelve great grandchildren Mason, Bryson and Kerigan Lewis, Brynna Vleminckx, Shaylen, Bryson and Makayla Sawyer, Brooke Hollar, Daniel Coughenour, Jacob Leakey, Michael Thrower and Jadyn Vann.

Visitation will be from 1-2:30 PM on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2:30 PM with Bro. Bruce Gouge officiating. A graveside service will follow at Oliver Springs Cemetery.

