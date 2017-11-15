Obituaries

Malinda Louise Walls Hackworth, Oliver Springs

Malinda Louise Walls Hackworth, age 57, born Sept. 15, 1960, passed away peacefully Nov. 11, 2017 while surrounded by her loving family.

She was an employee of Crossmark, Campbell’s Sales, and Kroger for over 35 years. She was a member of Batley Baptist Church and a former Oliver Springs High School and Roane State Raiderette basketball player.

Malinda lived her early years in Oliver Springs, TN and moved to the serene hills of Johnson City, TN in 2005 to closely follow her daughter’s softball career at ETSU and to start a new phase of her life. Earlier this year she moved to her other passion, the sunny ocean shores of Daytona Beach, FL and was excited for the change from her cabin life in the mountains to her new home on the beach as she anticipated her retirement.

Malinda was an exciting, adventurous spirit with a love of travel and sports. She greeted all with a bright genuine smile, an outgoing personality, a fun loving laugh, and her trademark peace sign and turquoise bangle bracelets. She gained many lifelong friends through her life’s journey, so to have known her likely led to being friends forever. Many have expressed how grateful they were that she could find the best in people and a way to brighten their day. Malinda was often praised for her attention to detail, professionalism, and southern charm. Malinda had many hobbies and interests including collecting antiques, horses, live country music and riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Her father Ted Walls precedes Malinda in death. Malinda is survived by her loving daughter Jessica Hackworth of Oliver Springs, TN, her mother Martha Walls of Apopka, FL, her brother Danny Walls and wife Carol of Powell, TN, and brother Ed and wife Denise Walls also of Apopka, FL. Malinda reveled in her role of Aunt or “Auntie” Malinda to nephews and nieces Tony, Emily, Abby, and Isaiah Walls of Jefferson City, TN, Jennifer, Aaron, Carter, and Avery Golden of Knoxville, TN, and the “Florida gang” of Jefferson, Preston, Kai, and Sophia Walls. Malinda also treasured her close and special “sistas” Teresa Cochran, Denise Fredrick, Cynthia Cantrell, and Linda Cunningham. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Orlando’s Florida Hospital South for their generous compassion and support.

The family will receive friends at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Harriman Hwy. Oliver Springs, TN on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 5:00 to 8:00 pm with services officiated by Rev. Garvin Walls to celebrate her life to follow. Interment will be held Friday, Nov. 17, at Anderson Memorial Gardens, Clinton, TN at 11:00am. Sharp Premier Funeral Home of Oliver Springs, TN is in charge of services. In lieu of flowers the family suggests Roane State Women’s Athletics – Roane State Foundation Attn: Malinda Walls Hackworth Memorial, 276 Patton Lane Harriman, TN 37748 or Oliver Springs High School Girl’s Basketball – Oliver Springs High School, PO Box 309 Oliver Springs, TN 37840 Memo: Girl’s Basketball/Malinda Walls Hackworth Memorial.

