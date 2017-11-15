Obituaries

Barbara Johnston, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Barbara Johnston, age 81 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 13, 2017 at her

residence with her family by her side. She was a Member of the Frist Presbyterian Church of Rockwood.

Barbara was a Retired Physical Therapy Assistant. She loved spending time with her family, shopping, and

travel. Above all, Barbara was a Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Friend to all who met her

along Life’s Journey. She was preceded in death by her Brother: Curtis Hall; Sister and Brother-in-law: Betty

(Hall) Walls and Rex Walls; Parents: John and Reba Hall; Beloved Son: Eddie Johnston

She is survived by:

Husband of 66 Years: Earl Johnston of Rockwood, Tennessee

Daughter: Connie Demumbreum (Lynn) of College Grove, Tennessee

1 Grandchild: Sharnon (Johnston) Robinette (James) of Kingston, Tennessee

3 Great- Grandchildren: Seth, Saul, and Cyrus Robinette

Sisters: Peggy Branson of Kingston, Tennessee

Selva Ledford (Peabody) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Sister-in-Law: Eloise Walls of Harriman, Tennessee

Several Nieces and Nephews

Many Friends in the Rockwood Community

Arrangements are as Follows: Cremations Services have been planned; Private Family Memorial Service and

Interment will be held at a Later Date.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Barbara Johnston

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

