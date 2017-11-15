Obituaries
Barbara Johnston, Rockwood
Mrs. Barbara Johnston, age 81 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 13, 2017 at her
residence with her family by her side. She was a Member of the Frist Presbyterian Church of Rockwood.
Barbara was a Retired Physical Therapy Assistant. She loved spending time with her family, shopping, and
travel. Above all, Barbara was a Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Friend to all who met her
along Life’s Journey. She was preceded in death by her Brother: Curtis Hall; Sister and Brother-in-law: Betty
(Hall) Walls and Rex Walls; Parents: John and Reba Hall; Beloved Son: Eddie Johnston
She is survived by:
Husband of 66 Years: Earl Johnston of Rockwood, Tennessee
Daughter: Connie Demumbreum (Lynn) of College Grove, Tennessee
1 Grandchild: Sharnon (Johnston) Robinette (James) of Kingston, Tennessee
3 Great- Grandchildren: Seth, Saul, and Cyrus Robinette
Sisters: Peggy Branson of Kingston, Tennessee
Selva Ledford (Peabody) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Sister-in-Law: Eloise Walls of Harriman, Tennessee
Several Nieces and Nephews
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community
Arrangements are as Follows: Cremations Services have been planned; Private Family Memorial Service and
Interment will be held at a Later Date.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Barbara Johnston