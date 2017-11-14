Obituaries

Estes S. (SB) Woods, Lake City

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Estes S. (SB) Woods, age 91 of Lake City was raised up to heaven by

his guardian angels on Friday, Nov.10, 2017. Born in Gatliff, KY.

Nov. 29, 1925. In 1943 he enlisted in the US Navy and proudly

served his country during WWII on the USSNC. A coal miner for 43

years combined with Amherst Coal Co. Lundale, WV and

Consolidated Coal Co, Middlesboro, KY. He was of Baptist faith and

a member of Main Street Baptist Church. After retirement he

enjoyed hanging out in his garage and being with his family. He

was truly a jack of all trades and could build or fix anything. A man

that when he shook your hand, one knew that it was his word of

honor. He will be forever loved and missed and if we could have

him back we would take him in a heartbeat.

Preceded in death by his parents, Sebruary and Eliza Woods,

Son-Brian, Daughter-Francis Kay, Brothers-Leland, Jr., Charley, Roy Woods. Sisters-Eva,

Nettie, Mae, Nannie Ellen.

​

Survived by his lovely bride of 70 years, Mildred Hatmaker Woods, son-Terry & Rita Woods,

daughter Mary Lynn Byrd, daughter-Betty Jo (Bj) & John Pace. Loving sisters Edna and Reba.

Grandchildren-Bridget Jones, Tim Taylor, Kevin Hill, David Pace, James Taylor, Chris Pace,

Nichole Anderson, Toni McNally.

Great Grandchildren-Forrest, Connor, Abbey, Lochlyn, Brandon, Kiersten, Braylen, Logan,

Haley Jo, Mason, Trey, Gracie, Brooke, Courtney, Michael, Anasophia, Seraphina, Christina,

John Christopher.

Great Great Grandchildren-Addison, Damien.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses, cna’s and doctors of the

Amedisys home health and hospice care.

Visitation: 500 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in

Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Tuesday, November 14, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home

Chapel in Lake City with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 10:00 AM on Wednesday November 15, 2017 at

Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to the Oak Ridge Memorial Garden in Oak

Ridge for an 11:00 AM graveside service with Military Honors presented by the Campbell

County Honor Guard.

You may also view Estes’s guestbook at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

