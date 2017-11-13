Featured

Update on Morgan County Shooting from Saturday

Updated as of 4:10 pm Monday Nov 13th

MORGAN COUNTY, A 17-year-old teen boy was injured, and a man was arrested following a shooting at a Morgan County gas station near Pine Orchard Saturday night.

Sources said the shooting happened at Jack’s Place near the intersection of Airport Road and Lower Rockwood Road at Highway 299 around 7:00 p.m. however, Sheriff Glen Freytag told us that the investigation into what happened is ongoing and he would not confirm the reason at this time.

The initial call from dispatch was that a 17-year-old was shot following an altercation after the older man identified by Sheriff Freytag as Jamie Grizzle from Oakdale who stopped at the market after his wife called him stating that the teen driver was following too close to his wife’s car and turning on bright lights behind her for several miles before she stopped at the market. The woman’s Facebook page said her husband Jamie Grizzle was arrested and Sheriff Freytag confirmed that with Channel 12 and said Jamie Grizzle was charged with 4 counts of reckless endangerment, as several bystanders were also present when his handgun fired several rounds during the altercation. The teen was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, no one else was injured. The investigation is ongoing. Grizzle made bail and is awaiting his day in court.

