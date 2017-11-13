Obituaries

George Phillip Fulks,

Mr. George Phillip Fulks, age 74 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 10, 2017 at his

residence with his family by his side. Mr. Fulks was a Member of Riggs Chapel Baptist Church. He was a Veteran

of the U. S. Army serving during the Vietnam War. George was retired from Harbert International Coal Terminal

in Harriman as a General Manager. He loved the outdoors and riding 4-wheelers. George liked to go to casinos

and play bingo. When ask what he was doing, He used to say he was “Making Mud Pie with his Imaginary Grand

Daughter in the Lower 40” . George is preceded in death by Parents: Henry & Margaret Langley; Wife: Delois Ann

Fulks; Brothers: Bruce Melvin Baker & Marvin Clarence Baker, Jr.

He is survived by:

Sons: Gregory Fulks o Harriman, Tennessee

Josh Fulks (Stacy) of Harriman, Tennessee

Special “Rented” Grandchildren: Bethany and Caleb Willis

Special Friends: Rena Parham, “Red” Barger (Dog), W. T. Smith, Jack Ausburn, Cotton Morgan of Roane County

Arrangements are as Follows: Wednesday, November 15, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 11:00am to

1:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Graveside Services will be conducted at

1:00pm in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood with Rev. Rick McAbee, officiating. Full-Military Honors will be

conducted by the U. S. Army Honor Guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. George Phillip Fulks

