Obituaries
George Phillip Fulks,
Mr. George Phillip Fulks, age 74 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 10, 2017 at his
residence with his family by his side. Mr. Fulks was a Member of Riggs Chapel Baptist Church. He was a Veteran
of the U. S. Army serving during the Vietnam War. George was retired from Harbert International Coal Terminal
in Harriman as a General Manager. He loved the outdoors and riding 4-wheelers. George liked to go to casinos
and play bingo. When ask what he was doing, He used to say he was “Making Mud Pie with his Imaginary Grand
Daughter in the Lower 40” . George is preceded in death by Parents: Henry & Margaret Langley; Wife: Delois Ann
Fulks; Brothers: Bruce Melvin Baker & Marvin Clarence Baker, Jr.
He is survived by:
Sons: Gregory Fulks o Harriman, Tennessee
Josh Fulks (Stacy) of Harriman, Tennessee
Special “Rented” Grandchildren: Bethany and Caleb Willis
Special Friends: Rena Parham, “Red” Barger (Dog), W. T. Smith, Jack Ausburn, Cotton Morgan of Roane County
Arrangements are as Follows: Wednesday, November 15, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 11:00am to
1:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Graveside Services will be conducted at
1:00pm in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood with Rev. Rick McAbee, officiating. Full-Military Honors will be
conducted by the U. S. Army Honor Guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. George Phillip Fulks