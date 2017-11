Obituaries

Katherine Lynn Jones, Rockwood

Katherine Lynn Jones, age 56 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 10, 2017 at

Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville, Tennessee. Cremations Services have been planned. Private Family

interment will be held at a Later Date.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Katherine Lynn Jones

