Obituaries

Roger (Pencil) E. Hughes, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Roger (Pencil) E. Hughes, age 62, of Harriman lost his battle with cancer on Saturday November 11, 2017.

Roger was born in Clintwood, Virginia August 5, 1955. Roger was raised in Pound, Virginia where he found

employment as a truck driver. Years later, Roger relocated to the state of Tennessee, finally settling in

Harriman, where he found employment working as a handyman to include landscape maintenance and

construction remodeling. Preceded in death by his life companion of 32 years, Barbara Ellen Bowling, in

March 2017; his parents, Arnold Burns Hughes & Olive (Stratton) Hughes; two brothers & three sisters.

Roger was the youngest of ten children including a half brother.

SURVIVORS

SonDaniel Eric Hughes & wife, Rhonda of Front Royal, VA

DaughterChasity Tenille Withrow & husband, Patrick of Fredericksburg, VA

Daughter of lifelong companion, Marnie Bowling Hughes of Harriman

4 Grandchildren Dalton Viers, Daniel Hughes, Logan Withrow & Marissa Withrow

BrothersBud Hughes of Merriam, KS

Marshall Hughes & wife, Francis of Clintwood, Va.

Calvin Hughes of Brooksville, FL

SisterFreda Coleman of Lorton, Va.

Numerous nieces , nephews & cousins

​

The family would like to give a special thanks to Roger’s exceptional friends of fifteen years, Gary & Velma

Jones of Harriman, for opening their hearts, home and showing unconditional compassion to Roger thru out his

time of need and during the final moments of his life.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

