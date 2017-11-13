Obituaries
DH Johnson, Oak Ridge
Mr. DH Johnson, age 74, died on November 9 at Canterfield of Oak Ridge, where he was
beloved by staff and residents alike for his charm, wit and love of life. He was born in
Rutherfordton, NC and graduated from Appalachian High School in Boone, NC, where he was
senior class president. He began his life’s work in chemistry at Appalachian State University,
earning first a BS and then a MS in Chemistry. DH moved to Oak Ridge, TN, to work at Y-12 in
the Development Division. He became the department head for material characterization
before moving to technology transfer, and retired in 1993.
He married the “love of his life” Barbara in 1992, and traveled the world with her, from the rivers of east Tennessee to the Great Wall of China. DH was driven by his belief that all people deserve a fair shot in life and spent
his whole life supporting the rights of people who had been marginalized by society. He was a
longtime volunteer and board member of The Arc of Anderson County, TN, which serves
people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. With his warm, welcoming personality,
he was the perfect choice to play the role of emcee at numerous Arc parties over the years. He
was also a board member of Emory Valley Center in Oak Ridge, which serves adults and
children with disabilities. Left to honor DH are his wife, Barbara Beatty of Harriman, TN;
daughter, Hope Nesteruk (Kyle) of Baltimore, MD; stepdaughter, Erin McCray (J) and
grandchildren Nora and Max of Takoma Park, MD; stepson, Bryan Beatty (Yibing Cai) and
grandchildren Christopher and Nicholas of Issaquah, WA; brothers, Hal Eddie Johnson of
Boone, NC, Claude Alton Johnson (Tina) of Morristown, NJ, Thurman Johnson of Boone, NC;
sister, Sharron Johnson of Boone, NC; and multiple nieces and nephews. He is preceded in
death by his parents, Hal Gideon Johnson and Ola Elizabeth (Camp) Johnson. Special thanks
to Canterfield of Oak Ridge and Hospice Amedysis who provided loving care for DH.
The memorial gathering will be held Saturday, November 18 from 2 to 4pm at Canterfield of Oak
Ridge, 200 Bus Terminal Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. In lieu of flowers, donations can be
made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919,
www.alztennessee.org.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. D.H. Johnson