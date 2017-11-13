Obituaries

DH Johnson, Oak Ridge

Mr. DH Johnson, age 74, died on November 9 at Canterfield of Oak Ridge, where he was

beloved by staff and residents alike for his charm, wit and love of life. He was born in

Rutherfordton, NC and graduated from Appalachian High School in Boone, NC, where he was

senior class president. He began his life’s work in chemistry at Appalachian State University,

earning first a BS and then a MS in Chemistry. DH moved to Oak Ridge, TN, to work at Y-12 in

the Development Division. He became the department head for material characterization

before moving to technology transfer, and retired in 1993.

He married the “love of his life” Barbara in 1992, and traveled the world with her, from the rivers of east Tennessee to the Great Wall of China. DH was driven by his belief that all people deserve a fair shot in life and spent

his whole life supporting the rights of people who had been marginalized by society. He was a

longtime volunteer and board member of The Arc of Anderson County, TN, which serves

people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. With his warm, welcoming personality,

he was the perfect choice to play the role of emcee at numerous Arc parties over the years. He

was also a board member of Emory Valley Center in Oak Ridge, which serves adults and

children with disabilities. Left to honor DH are his wife, Barbara Beatty of Harriman, TN;

daughter, Hope Nesteruk (Kyle) of Baltimore, MD; stepdaughter, Erin McCray (J) and

grandchildren Nora and Max of Takoma Park, MD; stepson, Bryan Beatty (Yibing Cai) and

grandchildren Christopher and Nicholas of Issaquah, WA; brothers, Hal Eddie Johnson of

Boone, NC, Claude Alton Johnson (Tina) of Morristown, NJ, Thurman Johnson of Boone, NC;

sister, Sharron Johnson of Boone, NC; and multiple nieces and nephews. He is preceded in

death by his parents, Hal Gideon Johnson and Ola Elizabeth (Camp) Johnson. Special thanks

to Canterfield of Oak Ridge and Hospice Amedysis who provided loving care for DH.

The memorial gathering will be held Saturday, November 18 from 2 to 4pm at Canterfield of Oak

Ridge, 200 Bus Terminal Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. In lieu of flowers, donations can be

made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919,

www.alztennessee.org.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. D.H. Johnson

