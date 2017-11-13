Obituaries

Austin Jergen Owens, Kingston

Austin Jergen Owens, 29, of Kingston passed away suddenly on Friday, November 10th, 2017. He was an electrician at Arconic Tennessee in Alcoa. He was an avid car enthusiast, sporting shooter, and owner of Owens Ordnance.

He graduated from Roane County High School in 2006 and attended the University of Tennessee. He later participated in the Y-12 Electrician apprenticeship program.

He was President of the Kingston Century Club, Zone Eleven leader of 3 Percenters, and member of the Roane County Car Enthusiasts Club.

He was preceded in death by Grandparents Leon and Imogene Owens of Kingston, TN, Grandparents Guillermo and Mary Pedroza of Granger,TX, Uncles Robert Lopez of Temple, TX, Johnny “Taco” Pedroza of Troy TX, and William Pedroza of Taylor TX

He is survived by his loving wife Julia Lindsey Owens of Kingston, TN, Brother Stuart Owens of Hendersonville, TN, Mother, Vickie and Gary Treese of Knoxville, TN, Father, Jim Owens and Staci Votaw of Kingston, TN, Parents-in-law Rick and Karen Lindsey of Sanford, FL

Uncles and Aunts, Richard Owens and Vikki Yoder of Kingston, TN, Erlinda Pedroza of Troy, TX, Alice Pedroza Mars & Ed Mars of Temple, TX, Randy & Gloria Pedroza of Milano, TX, Andrew Pedroza of Taylor, TX, David & Linda Pedroza of Cedar Park, TX, Becky Pedroza of Taylor, TX and Joe & Stacy Pedroza of Thorndale, TX and a host of cousins throughout Texas and Florida.

Best friend Hanna Wright Owen, close family friends and namesake, Jergen & Joan Beier of Houston, TX.

Austin’s sharp wit, vast historical knowledge, contrary political leanings, social views and inflammatory Facebook posts will be sorely missed by all that knew him.

Visitation scheduled for Wednesday, November, 15th from 5:00 – 7:00 pm, at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston, TN, with Celebration of Life to follow.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Austin’s name to the Kingston Century Club, PO Box 104, Kingston, TN 37763.

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements.

