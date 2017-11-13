Obituaries

Robin Lee White Patterson “Granny Robin”, Frost Bottom Community

Robin Lee White Patterson “Granny Robin”, of Frost Bottom Community, went to her heavenly home on Friday, November 10, 2017.

She was born on Sunday, November 20, 1955 in Lynch, Kentucky, to the late Cecil and Bertha (Hooks) White. Robin was the wife of Gary Patterson, having recently celebrated forty years of marriage. She was a devout Christian and was a member of Big Mountain Baptist Church.

Robin was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her passion was spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed her wind chimes, arranging flowers, gardening, and feeding the birds. Robin worked with her extended family at Oak Ridge Floral for over twenty years. She will always be remembered for her loving and compassionate heart.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Glen White and Kenneth Butch White; by father and mother in law, Buster and Ruth Patterson; by niece, Elizabeth White; by brother in law, Frank Boggs; and by nephew, Bryan White.

Robin is survived by her husband, Gary Patterson; by son, Chad White (Lisa Marie); by daughter, Lyndsey Mullins; by grandchildren, Elijah White (US Army), Kelsi White, James White, and Chloe Mullins; by sisters, Wilma Jean Vickery (Roy), Brenda Boggs, Jane Horn (Francis), and Freda Rose (Rickey); by brothers, Jerry White (Geraldine) and Roger White (Lorene); by step mother, Allie White; by sister in law, Linda White; and a number of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be from 5-8 PM Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral will begin at 8 PM with Rev. Greg Overton and Rev. David Burchfield officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Patterson family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

