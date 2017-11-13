Obituaries

LeeAnn Edwards, Oliver Springs

LeeAnn Edwards, age 47 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Wednesday, November 8, 2017.

She was born on January 7, 1970 and spent her whole life in this area. She attended Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church and loved riding motorcycles and being outdoors.

LeeAnn was preceded in death by her father, Bill Duncan and sisters, Angie Richardson and Jana Cheeka.

Survivors include her husband of 20 years, Robby Edwards; children, Danni Rhea, Sommer Rayne, David Chance, Jon Si, and Trey Robinson; brothers, Wayne Duncan, Danny Cheeka, Joshua Lee Tucker, and Kim Daugherty; sisters, Jessica Landers, Melissa Duncan, and Rachael Duncan; mother, Butchie Daugherty; stepchildren, Robby Lee, Leah Jade, Chasity Robin, and Kayla Renee; along with special friends and extended family members.

Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Monday, November 13, 2017 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at the Edwards Family Cemetery. (318 McGhee Street Oliver Springs, TN)

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Edwards family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

