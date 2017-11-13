Obituaries

Edward Ray Disney, Oliver Springs

Posted on

Edward Ray Disney, age 66, of Oliver Springs, passed away at NHC of Oak Ridge on Friday, November 10, 2017.

He was born on January 27, 1951 in Oliver Springs to the late William Henry Disney and Georgia Phillips. He was a member of Beech Park Baptist Church and was an avid fisherman and golfer. Ray was most known for his superb skills in custom cabinet craftsmanship.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Vickie Parks Disney and brother, William Kelly Disney.

Ray is survived by his son, Kevin Ray Disney and wife Heather of Oak Ridge; by grandchildren, Jacob Ray, Cole Robert, and Zoe Adeline Disney; brothers, Doyle A. Disney and wife Lolita and Henry Lee Disney and wife Clara; by sister, Irene Ren’a Disney; half sister, Peggy Meyers; and by nieces, nephews, other extended family members, and a host of special friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at Laurel Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Steve McDonald officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Laurel Grove Baptist Church.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Disney family. An online message may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

