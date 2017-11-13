Obituaries

Clyde “Wayne” Brown, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Clyde “Wayne” Brown, age 68 of Clinton, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 9, 2017.

He was born on May 27, 1949. Wayne is a Veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War before working as a guard at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary and later retired as a Machinist at Y-12. He was a Corvette enthusiast who loved wood working, nature, horses, and being outdoors. Most importantly, Wayne loved the Lord, his family, and his country. He was a member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clifton Brown; infant brother, Terry Lee Brown; nephews, Jason Griffith and Anthony Brown.

Clyde is survived by his mother, Ruby Hensley Brown of Oliver Springs; children, Brad Brown and wife Kayla of Knoxville, Joe Lester and wife April of Wartburg, BreeAnna Brown of London, England, Zachery Brown of Clinton, Tabitha Harper of Alabama, and Samantha Phillips and husband Chris of Oliver Springs; brothers, Jim Brown and wife Connie of Chattanooga, Doug Brown and wife Rhonda of Clinton, Larry Brown and wife Lisa of Oliver Springs, Steve Brown and wife Lisa of Clinton; sister, Alma Lively and husband Billy and Wilma Brown Griffith of Oliver Springs; grandchildren, Austin Holloway, Joe Lester Jr., Patrick Lester, Austin Harper, Brooke Harper, Keegan and Jailyn Phillips.

Visitation will be from 6-8 PM on Sunday, November 12, 2017 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral will begin at 8 PM with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Monday, November 13, 2017 at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to thank his caregivers, Hazel Day, Doris Janeway, Bobby Burnnette, Randy Hensley, Jason Stubbs, Bobby Kilgore, Jeremy Taylor, and the group from Clinch River Home Healthcare.

Phil 1:21 For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Brown family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

