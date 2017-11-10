Obituaries

James Edward Gibson, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. James Edward Gibson, age 75 of Harriman, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at Wood Presbyterian Home in Sweetwater, Tennessee. Mr. Gibson served 18 years in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam War Veteran. He loved fishing, cooking, casinos, and his cat, “Punkin.” He especially loved all of his grandchildren and was a loving husband, Father, Grandfather, & Great Grandfather. Mr. Gibson is preceded in death by his Wife, Shirley Gibson; Father, Walter Gibson; Mother, Lydia Gibson; Sister, Brenda Sue Collins; Pet, Punkin.

Survivors include:

Son & Wife: Randy & Sharon Gibson of Sweetwater, TN

Sister & husband: Glinda Edwards & George Goss of Spring City, TN

Brother & Wife: Don & Carline Gibson

Grandchildren: J.T. & Shayla Gibson of Kingston, TN

Tyler & Alisa Gibson of Midtown, TN

Rachel & Lane Marlowe of Troutman, NC

Kimberly & Shane Trusley of Decatur, TN

Katelin & Jacob Moon of Decatur, TN

Great-Grand

Children: Summer Gibson, Michael Trusley, Jace Moon, Madison Michelle Marlowe

Special Friends: June, Monica, Sammy, Peggy, & Hailey Maxwell

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 12, 2017 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral Services will follow from the Chapel at 7:00 PM with Bro. Darrell Walden officiating. Burial and Interment will be in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, TN on Monday, November 13, 2017 at 11:00 AM. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. James Edward Gibson.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

