Obituaries

James “TOM” Waldo, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. James “TOM” Waldo, age 85 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at

Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Tom was of the Baptist Church Faith. He was a Retired Truck

Driver and Farmer. Tom was preceded in death by Parents: Earl & Dottie Waldo; Wife: Opal Mae Waldo;

Brothers: Milford Waldo & “Jib” Waldo; Step-Daughter: Joy

He is survived by:

Nephew and Caregiver: Stanley Waldo (Paula) of Spring City, Tennessee

Sister: Betty Lemons of Rockwood, Tennessee

Several Grandchildren and 1 Great-Grandchildren

Numerous Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins

Many Friends in the Glen Alice Community

Arrangements are as Follows: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 Family will receive Friends in the Chapel of Evans

Mortuary from 1:00pm to 3:00pm, Funeral will follow at 3:00pm with Rev. David Treadway, officiating.

Concluding services and Interment will follow in the Glen Alice Cemetery.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. James “TOM” Waldo

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

