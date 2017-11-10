Obituaries
James “TOM” Waldo, Rockwood
Mr. James “TOM” Waldo, age 85 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at
Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Tom was of the Baptist Church Faith. He was a Retired Truck
Driver and Farmer. Tom was preceded in death by Parents: Earl & Dottie Waldo; Wife: Opal Mae Waldo;
Brothers: Milford Waldo & “Jib” Waldo; Step-Daughter: Joy
He is survived by:
Nephew and Caregiver: Stanley Waldo (Paula) of Spring City, Tennessee
Sister: Betty Lemons of Rockwood, Tennessee
Several Grandchildren and 1 Great-Grandchildren
Numerous Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins
Many Friends in the Glen Alice Community
Arrangements are as Follows: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 Family will receive Friends in the Chapel of Evans
Mortuary from 1:00pm to 3:00pm, Funeral will follow at 3:00pm with Rev. David Treadway, officiating.
Concluding services and Interment will follow in the Glen Alice Cemetery.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. James “TOM” Waldo