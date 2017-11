Obituaries

Barbara Jean Taylor, Harriman

Barbara Jean Taylor age 83, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, November 8, 2017, at Harriman Care and

Rehab.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth A. Taylor; brother, Herbert Martel Russell; sister, Lucille

Goodman; and brother, Jim Russell.

Barbara is survived by:

SonsMarty Taylor

Kenny Taylor and wife, Darlene Taylor

GrandchildrenNicki Taylor

Lyric Taylor Wells and husband, David Wells

Alison Taylor

SistersGinger Picket

Alice Justice

One great-grandchild; special friend, Gloria Taylor; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman on Saturday, November 11, 2017, 12 – 2

p.m., with funeral services following at 2 p.m. Burial will immediately follow in Harriman Cemetery.

Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Taylor Family. www.kykerfunealhomes.com

