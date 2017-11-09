Obituaries

Sue Brummitt Johnson, Rockwood

Mrs. Sue Brummitt Johnson, age 78, a resident of Rockwood, TN passed away Tuesday, November

7, 2017 at the Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born November 24, 1939 in

Lee County, Virginia. Sue was a member of the Lord’s Church since the age of 12 and attended several

different congregations; and was currently a Faithful Member of the Lawnville Road Church of Christ in

Kingston, Tennessee. She was known as “Mama Sue” to a lot of people, especially to her children’s

friends. She was a tough woman, and was a kind and loving person whom everybody loved. She was

preceded in death by her parents, Clyde Elmer Brummitt and Ora Smith Brummitt; sister, Jewel Davis;

and brothers, T.R. Brummitt and Glenn Brummett.

Survivors include:

Husband of 57 years:Jerry Johnson of Rockwood, TN

Children:Don Johnson & wife, Lynn of Indianapolis, IN

Rob Johnson of Rockwood, TN

Mike Johnson & wife, Wendy of Indianapolis, IN

Kendra Johnson of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren:Lauran Johnson, Sarah Johnson, Weston Johnson, Abby

Johnson, Sydney Johnson, and Alex Johnson

Great Grandson:Trenton Johnson

Brother:Eric Brummitt & wife, Pat of Kingston, TN

And several nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, November 11, 2017 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Evans

Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, November 11, 2017 from the Chapel of Evans

Mortuary with Minister Tom Bowling of the Lawnville Church of Christ in Kingston, Tennessee and

Minister Mike Buckley of the Laurel Church of Christ in Knoxville, Tennessee officiating. Graveside

services and interment will be held Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. in the Oak Grove

Cemetery; 699 E. Strang Street, Rockwood, TN 37854. Memorial contributions may be made C/O

Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans

Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs. Sue Brummitt Johnson.

