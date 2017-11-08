Obituaries
Raymond R. Day Jr, Rockwood
Mr. Raymond R. Day, Jr. age 85 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak
Ridge, Tennessee on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. Mr. Day was a Member of the Midtown Valley United Methodist
Church. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during the Korean Conflict. He was Retired Military and
taught photography. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and going to church; He had a special appetite for
chocolates. Most of all, Mr. Day had a warm and outgoing personality. He loved to make people Laugh. He was an
enjoyable person to be around. He is preceded in death by Parents: Raymond Sr. & Edith Niles Day; Wife:
Jeanette Hodge Day; Sister: Elizabeth
He is survived by:
Son: Michael Day (Janette) of England
Special Friend and Caregiver: Isabell Pavlick of Crossville, Tennessee
Sister: Edith Nelle Hamilton (Richard) of Crossville, Tennessee
7 Grandchildren & 8 Great-Grandchildren
Several Nieces, Nephews and Cousins
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community
Arrangements are as Follows: Saturday, November 11, 2017 in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary, Family will
receive Friends from 10:00am to 11:00am, Funeral will be at 11:00am with Rev. John Hagan, officiating
Interment will be held following services at Day Family Cemetery in Daysville, Tennessee with Full-Military
Honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guards and the U. S. Navy Honor Guards
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Raymond R. Day, Jr.