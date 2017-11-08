Obituaries

Raymond R. Day Jr, Rockwood

Mr. Raymond R. Day, Jr. age 85 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak

Ridge, Tennessee on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. Mr. Day was a Member of the Midtown Valley United Methodist

Church. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during the Korean Conflict. He was Retired Military and

taught photography. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and going to church; He had a special appetite for

chocolates. Most of all, Mr. Day had a warm and outgoing personality. He loved to make people Laugh. He was an

enjoyable person to be around. He is preceded in death by Parents: Raymond Sr. & Edith Niles Day; Wife:

Jeanette Hodge Day; Sister: Elizabeth

He is survived by:

Son: Michael Day (Janette) of England

Special Friend and Caregiver: Isabell Pavlick of Crossville, Tennessee

Sister: Edith Nelle Hamilton (Richard) of Crossville, Tennessee

7 Grandchildren & 8 Great-Grandchildren

Several Nieces, Nephews and Cousins

Many Friends in the Rockwood Community

Arrangements are as Follows: Saturday, November 11, 2017 in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary, Family will

receive Friends from 10:00am to 11:00am, Funeral will be at 11:00am with Rev. John Hagan, officiating

Interment will be held following services at Day Family Cemetery in Daysville, Tennessee with Full-Military

Honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guards and the U. S. Navy Honor Guards

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Raymond R. Day, Jr.

