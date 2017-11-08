BBBTV12

Beverly Jean Oliver, Kingston

Beverly Jean Oliver, age 85, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Roane
Medical Center. She was born February 14, 1932 in Ashtabula, Ohio and has been a resident of
Roane County for the past 40 years. Beverly was a member of Kingston United Methodist
Church. She enjoyed watching Jeopardy & Wheel of Fortune. She loved traveling and eating
out with her son, Tim. Preceded in death by her parents, Ramen and Katherine Young
Swedenborg; daughter, Vickie Weber; grandson, Michael Weber; brothers, George & Dick
Swedenborg; sister, Margaret Schweinle.

SURVIVORS

Children Karen Hart of Kingston
John Oliver & wife, Vickie of Pierpont, OH
Tim Oliver of Kingston
Jo-Ann Campbell of Oliver Springs
Robin Thornton & husband, Ron of Lenoir City
Todd Oliver of Big Stone Gap, VA

17 Grandchildren, 10 Great-grandchildren

Several extended family members and many friends

The family will receive friends 6:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Fraker Funeral
Home with memorial service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Sue Lynn Johnson
officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral
“Your time of need is our time of commitment.”

Family Owned and Operated

Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements.

