Obituaries

Beverly Jean Oliver, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Beverly Jean Oliver, age 85, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Roane

Medical Center. She was born February 14, 1932 in Ashtabula, Ohio and has been a resident of

Roane County for the past 40 years. Beverly was a member of Kingston United Methodist

Church. She enjoyed watching Jeopardy & Wheel of Fortune. She loved traveling and eating

out with her son, Tim. Preceded in death by her parents, Ramen and Katherine Young

Swedenborg; daughter, Vickie Weber; grandson, Michael Weber; brothers, George & Dick

Swedenborg; sister, Margaret Schweinle.

SURVIVORS

Children Karen Hart of Kingston

John Oliver & wife, Vickie of Pierpont, OH

Tim Oliver of Kingston

Jo-Ann Campbell of Oliver Springs

Robin Thornton & husband, Ron of Lenoir City

Todd Oliver of Big Stone Gap, VA

17 Grandchildren, 10 Great-grandchildren

Several extended family members and many friends

The family will receive friends 6:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Fraker Funeral

Home with memorial service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Sue Lynn Johnson

officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral

“Your time of need is our time of commitment.”

Family Owned and Operated

Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

