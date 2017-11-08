Obituaries

Robert Leon “RL” Braden, Rocky Top

Robert Leon “RL” Braden, age 44, of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at his residence. Robert was a member of Main Street Baptist Church in Rocky Top, TN. Robert lived a life of service. He was a 20 year retiree of the United States Air Force. He was a 26 year certified Emergency Medical Technician. He served as a firefighter for 30 years. Many of those years were as an unpaid Volunteer firefighter for his local community. Robert was a member of the Medford Volunteer Fire Department and served as Training Officer for young firefighters. Robert was also a member of Andersonville Fire Department. Robert recently recalled going to the fire department at 10 years old with his Dad and later working with the dispatcher at 12 years old. So began the tradition of his community service that his Dad so embodied and loved so dearly. His Dad was so proud the he too had a heart for giving back and serving his community. Robert is preceded in death by his Father, Ronnie Leon Braden; Grandparents, Leon “Buster” and Magdlene Braden & Robert and Georgia Blymiller.

Robert is survived by his wife, Leigh Ann Thompson Braden of 10 years; son, Cody Leftwich; mother, Connie Sue Braden; brother, Anthony Braden and wife Melanie; mother-in-law, Ann Presley; cousins, Lea Ann Cox, Lori Idles and husband David, Tim Braden and wife Heather, Andrew Braden and wife Lesley; uncle, Benny Braden and wife Loretta; aunt, Carolyn Cox and husband Roy Jr.; uncle, Bobby Blymiller and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Clinch River Baptist Church on Thursday, November 9, 2017 from 6-8PM with the funeral service to follow at 8:00PM with the Rev. Wayne Phillips, Rev. Robbie Leach and Rev. Tom Byrge officiating. Family and friends will meet at Clinch River Baptist Church on Friday, November 10, 2017 at 9:30AM and go in funeral procession to the Oak Ridge Memorial Park for an 11:00AM interment with full military honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top is honored to sever the Braden family. www.holleygamble.com

