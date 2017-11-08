Obituaries

Velma Nelson Snider, Oak Ridge

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Velma Nelson Snider, age 91, of Oak Ridge, formally of Kingston, passed

away November 5, 2017 at the home of her niece. She worked as a Dental

Hygienist in Roane County for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband: George Snider.

Brother: Raymond Nelson.

Two sisters: Reba Wileson and Zella Mae McGuffin.

Two brothers-in-law: Robert McGuffin and Albert Godsey.

She is survived by son: Scott Snider.

Daughter: Jeannie and husband Thane Beeler.

Two sisters: Geraldine Godsey and Joyce Forrester.

Three grandchildren: Karen and husband Derick Karr, Raymond Beeler and Raquel

Young.

Two great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

And many nephews and nieces.

The family will meet at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood Thursday

November 9, 2017 at 11:00 AM for services with Bro. Malcolm King officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Snider family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

