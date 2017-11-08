Obituaries

Don Rather, Oliver Springs

Don Rather, age 84 of Oliver Springs passed away on Monday, November 6, 2017 at his home.

He was born on October 20, 1933 in the Wheat Community of Roane County. Don worked as a truck driver for Malone Freight Line in Birmingham, AL and was also a correctional officer for Morgan County Correctional and Brushy Mountain. He attended and was a member of New Fairview Baptist Church. Don also was a member of the Shriners since 1983 and was a member of Oliver Springs Masonic Lodge Omega #536 F&A.M.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Jackson King Rather and Jennie Elsie Hembree Rather; son, Michael Lee Rather; grandson, Travis Wilson Rather; brothers, Floyd, Richard, and Jack; sisters, Irene Jones, Jean Freels, Shirley Goodman, and Lillie Mae Hatfield.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Anna Rather; children, Keith Rather and wife Eva and Jody Michelle Morgan, Linda Cox and husband Danny all of Oliver Springs, and Johanna Henegar and husband Steve of Greenback; sister, Ruth Stout of Kingston; daughter-in-law, Michelle Rather of Oliver Springs; grandchildren, Brian Rather, Wesley Rather, Ellie Morgan, Shelby Morgan, Ashley Rhyn, Daniel Cox; great-grandchildren, Josephine Rhyn and Preston Rhyn.

A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at Anderson Memorial Gardens with Pastor John Edwards officiating.

The family would like to give a special thanks to his caregiver Cassandra Witherington, Avalon Hospice of Knoxville, and Dr. John Montgomery.

