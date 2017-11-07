BBBTV12

Deadly End to Morgan County Chase

Posted on by in Featured, News with 0 Comments

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a deadly end to a police pursuit in Morgan County Monday night.
According to a spokesperson, the Tennessee Highway Patrol was handling the investigation following a pursuit involving deputies with both the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.
THP said the pursuit took place on Lower Rockwood Road in Oakdale.
According to a report from THP, William P. Crabtree, 34, of Oliver Springs, was killed in the wreck. His passenger, Amber Neal, was injured.
Troopers say Crabtree was speeding when his car ran off the road hit a ditch and then hit a tree. Neither Crabtree or Neal were wearing a seatbelt.   Crabtree was driving a 2004 Volvo XC9.

 

Map showing 429 Lower Rockwood Road in relation to the Rockwood Airport.

 

