Church Safety and Security Seminar

CHURCH SAFETY AND SECURITY

After yesterday’s tragedy at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department offers our sympathy and prayers for the families of the victims, and prayers for the recovery of the survivors.

Every house of worship, no matter how large or small, and no matter the location, must prepare for this type of attack. For the last several years, we have sponsored Church Safety & Security seminars for area worship centers. Our Church Safety & Security Seminar presents up-to-date information to assist congregations in church safety and will assist those that are just beginning to prepare or those seeking to improve readiness.

We were busy making plans for another seminar as yesterday’s tragedy struck. In light of this, congregations who desire to know what they can do immediately are encouraged to contact our Crime Prevention Officer, Deputy David Massengill, at 865-457-6255, extension 150, or by email at dmassengill@tnacso.net. Deputy Massengill will assist each church in taking steps to enhance safety and security.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with the members of First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

