Thomas Michael Coleman, Harriman

Mr. Thomas Michael Coleman, passed away peacefully on November 3,

2017 at his home in Harriman, TN surrounded by his husband and close

friends from complications related to liver cancer. He arrived in this world on

January 21, 1954 in Moscow, ID; the first of three children born to Donna

and James Coleman. Tom graduated from Capital High School in 1972 and

was a member of the state championship tennis team that year. From there he

went to the University of Idaho where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha

Epsilon fraternity. He graduated with a degree in Business and Finance in

1976 and started his career in the banking industry working for Idaho First

National Bank in Boise, ID. He spent his entire career in banking, dedicating

36 years of service and retiring in 2012 from US Bank.

On March 22, 1980 he married Elizabeth Lejardi of Homedale, ID whom he

met on a coed softball team. They raised two beautiful girls; Michele Lauer

(Coleman), born on April 12, 1981 and Nicole Coleman, born on June 11,

1984 in Boise, ID. Family was very important to Tom. His two girls were his

pride and joy and he enjoyed attending nearly every school program, athletic

even his girls were involved in, and all important milestones throughout their

lives. He raised his girls with a strong Basque culture and Catholic faith. He

also was a very proud and dedicated grandparent of two grandsons; Carter

and Evan Lauer.

In 2003, he met the love of his life Russ Sutton and moved to Naples, Florida

where they built a house on acreage. Together Tom and Russ continued to

work on the property creating a paradise of lush vegetation and gardens. Tom

and Russ had many adventures and built a thriving business together which

won them an award for their service to others. Tom and Russ traveled to

exotic regions of the world including South America, the Galapagos Islands,

and the Azores. Tom learned to scuba dive, hang glided, and even parachuted

on his 60th birthday. Towards the last few years of his life, Russ and Tom

moved to Harriman, TN where they fell in love with the area and its rich

history. They spent a lot of their time renovating an 1890s Victorian home to

its original historic beauty.

Tom was a passionate alum of the University of Idaho serving in numerous

positions for the alumni and booster associations. He was also very active in

the Boise community serving on the board of Capital City Kiwanis and the

Capital Soccer Club as the club’s treasurer. Tom later became the chairman of

the historical neighborhood in Harriman, TN, organizing and planning events

to further help in the restoration of the district as well as his and Russ’ house.

Tom was very committed to helping others and the community to thrive and

by example, taught those around him the meaning of unconditional love,

kindness, and respect. Tom had only two unfulfilled items on his bucket list

when he passed under the care of his husband Russ.

Tom was preceded in death by his beloved mother: Donna Coleman

His aunt: Joan Barber

Two uncles: Robert Coleman and William Bremmer

Sister in law: Marilyn Coleman

He is survived by his husband: Russ Sutton

Two daughters: Michele (Erich) Lauer and Nicole (Courtney) Coleman

His father: James Coleman

Two brothers: Dick (Shirleen) Coleman and Don (Becky) Coleman

Two grandsons: Carter and Evan Lauer

And numerous nephews and nieces.

The family will receive friends on Thursday November 9, 2017 from 4:00

PM to 6:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. A Rosary service will

follow at 6:00 PM. The funeral mass will be held on Friday November 10,

2017 at 10:00 AM at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Harriman. A reception

will be held at the church following the funeral mass. Father Michael

Sweeney will be officiating the services.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Amedysis Hospice for their kindness

and care they provided Tom. Many heartfelt thanks to Coleene, Claudia,

Lynn, Alyse, Linda and Elizabeth for their assistance and love during Tom’s

last days.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Coleman family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

