Obituaries
Thomas Michael Coleman, Harriman
Mr. Thomas Michael Coleman, passed away peacefully on November 3,
2017 at his home in Harriman, TN surrounded by his husband and close
friends from complications related to liver cancer. He arrived in this world on
January 21, 1954 in Moscow, ID; the first of three children born to Donna
and James Coleman. Tom graduated from Capital High School in 1972 and
was a member of the state championship tennis team that year. From there he
went to the University of Idaho where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha
Epsilon fraternity. He graduated with a degree in Business and Finance in
1976 and started his career in the banking industry working for Idaho First
National Bank in Boise, ID. He spent his entire career in banking, dedicating
36 years of service and retiring in 2012 from US Bank.
On March 22, 1980 he married Elizabeth Lejardi of Homedale, ID whom he
met on a coed softball team. They raised two beautiful girls; Michele Lauer
(Coleman), born on April 12, 1981 and Nicole Coleman, born on June 11,
1984 in Boise, ID. Family was very important to Tom. His two girls were his
pride and joy and he enjoyed attending nearly every school program, athletic
even his girls were involved in, and all important milestones throughout their
lives. He raised his girls with a strong Basque culture and Catholic faith. He
also was a very proud and dedicated grandparent of two grandsons; Carter
and Evan Lauer.
In 2003, he met the love of his life Russ Sutton and moved to Naples, Florida
where they built a house on acreage. Together Tom and Russ continued to
work on the property creating a paradise of lush vegetation and gardens. Tom
and Russ had many adventures and built a thriving business together which
won them an award for their service to others. Tom and Russ traveled to
exotic regions of the world including South America, the Galapagos Islands,
and the Azores. Tom learned to scuba dive, hang glided, and even parachuted
on his 60th birthday. Towards the last few years of his life, Russ and Tom
moved to Harriman, TN where they fell in love with the area and its rich
history. They spent a lot of their time renovating an 1890s Victorian home to
its original historic beauty.
Tom was a passionate alum of the University of Idaho serving in numerous
positions for the alumni and booster associations. He was also very active in
the Boise community serving on the board of Capital City Kiwanis and the
Capital Soccer Club as the club’s treasurer. Tom later became the chairman of
the historical neighborhood in Harriman, TN, organizing and planning events
to further help in the restoration of the district as well as his and Russ’ house.
Tom was very committed to helping others and the community to thrive and
by example, taught those around him the meaning of unconditional love,
kindness, and respect. Tom had only two unfulfilled items on his bucket list
when he passed under the care of his husband Russ.
Tom was preceded in death by his beloved mother: Donna Coleman
His aunt: Joan Barber
Two uncles: Robert Coleman and William Bremmer
Sister in law: Marilyn Coleman
He is survived by his husband: Russ Sutton
Two daughters: Michele (Erich) Lauer and Nicole (Courtney) Coleman
His father: James Coleman
Two brothers: Dick (Shirleen) Coleman and Don (Becky) Coleman
Two grandsons: Carter and Evan Lauer
And numerous nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends on Thursday November 9, 2017 from 4:00
PM to 6:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. A Rosary service will
follow at 6:00 PM. The funeral mass will be held on Friday November 10,
2017 at 10:00 AM at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Harriman. A reception
will be held at the church following the funeral mass. Father Michael
Sweeney will be officiating the services.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Amedysis Hospice for their kindness
and care they provided Tom. Many heartfelt thanks to Coleene, Claudia,
Lynn, Alyse, Linda and Elizabeth for their assistance and love during Tom’s
last days.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Coleman family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.