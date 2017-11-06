Obituaries

Georgia M. Harrison, Kingston

Mrs. Georgia M. Harrison, age 93 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at her

residence with her family by her side.

Arrangements for Mrs. Harrison are as Follows:

Wednesday, November 8, 2017 in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee Family will receive

friends from 12:30pm to 1:30pm. Graveside Services will follow at 2:00pm in the Kingston Memorial Gardens

in Kingston, Tennessee with Rev. Thomas Baines, officiating.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Georgia M. Harrison

