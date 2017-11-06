Obituaries

Johnie Willetta Duncan, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Johnie Willetta Duncan, age 90, a resident of Oliver Springs, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, November 5, 2017 while surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Duncan was born August 10, 1927 in Oliver Springs. She was a lifelong resident of this area and a member of the First Baptist Church in Oliver Springs.

Johnie is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Duncan; by her parents: John W. Brummett and Mattie Miller Brummett; by a son, Darrell Duncan; by brothers: Clyde and Carl Brummett and by sisters: Lucille Pride, Beulah Duncan, and Gladys Brummett.

She is survived by a daughter, Sherry Cox and husband, Steve of Oliver Springs; by a son, Doug Duncan and wife Pamela of Oliver Springs; by grandchildren: Stephanie McColl and husband David of Montana, Amy Gill and husband Jeremy of Andersonville, Kristy Schaefer and husband Eric of Oliver Springs, Christopher Duncan and wife Tasha of Oliver Springs, Jessica Tonjies of Iowa, and Allen Duncan and wife Jacklin of Oliver Springs; by great-grandchildren: Samantha Wilson and husband Caleb of Oliver Springs, Shanna McColl and Eric Rainey of Marlow, Kaitlyn Gill of Andersonville, Wesley Schaefer of Oliver Springs, Logan and Aiden Tonjies of Iowa, Kyler Duncan of Oliver Springs, Isaac and Kyle VanWitzenburg of Oliver Springs; by great-great-grandchildren: Kayden Rainey and Raylee Wilson; and a host of special nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends, Tuesday, November 7, 2017 between the hours of 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 8:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Robbie Leach and Pastor Matt Reed officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Duncan family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

