Steven L. Bunch, Briceville

Steven L. Bunch, age 60, of Briceville, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at his residence. Steven was born on July 21, 1957 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late L.D. Bunch and Pauline Reynolds Bunch. Steven was of the Baptist Faith and also a member of Fratersville Baptist Church. Steven spent his life taking care of his mom and dad and loved them dearly. Steven was an excellent carpenter by trade.

Survivors:

Uncle Mack Bunch&Diane Fratersville, TN

Many other cousins and family are left to mourn Steven’s passing.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, Friday, November 3, 2017, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm, on Friday, November 3, 2017.

Family and Friends will meet at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Stocks Cemetery in Briceville for a graveside service.

You may also view Steven’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

