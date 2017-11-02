Obituaries

Imogene Cook Hooks, Oliver Springs

Imogene Cook Hooks, age 87 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at her home. She was born March 30, 1930 in Anderson County.

She was a member of Schultz Hollow Baptist Church. She had taught Sunday school since she was sixteen years old and in various area churches. She had worked as a housekeeper at the Alexander Motel for 12 years, Garden Plaza for 8 years, Ridge Inn for 3 years and Holiday Inn for almost 2 years. She loved to sew and crochet. She also loved cooking for her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. George Hooks; children, Robert Leon, Nancy Mae, Daniel, Earl Eugene, and Timothy Hooks; 4 grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Lois Hooks and Peggy Hooks; parents, Pozy and Martha Jane Beard Cook; sisters, Flonnie Long, Grace Foust, Nannie Hooks, and Mary Jones; brothers, Esmail, Elbdrige, Elmer, Forrest, James and Edsel Cook.

Imogene is survived by her sons, Samuel Hooks of Oliver Springs, Jackie Hook of Clinton, Charles Edward Hooks of Jacksboro, James Hooks and wife Brenda of Oneida, Mike Hooks and wife Pam of Kingston; 22 grandchildren, 66 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Rev. Farley Hooks; sisters-in-law, Ida Mae Bryant and husband Virgle of Knoxville and Linnis Cook of Clinton; a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Friday, November 3, 2017 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 8 pm with Rev. Charlie Marlow and Rev. Hubert Marlow officiating. Interment will be at Black Oak Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Schultz Hollow Baptist Church for renovations.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Hooks family.

