Obituaries

Joyce Gasparetto Stallard, Kingston

Mrs. Joyce Gasparetto Stallard, age 74 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, November 1,

2017 at her residence with her Family by her side.

Arrangements for Mrs. Stallard are as Follows:

Friday, November 3, 2017 Family will receive Friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in

Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral will be at 7:00pm with Rev. Charles Kelley, officiating. Concluding Services

and Interment will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 10:00am in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in

Rockwood, Tennessee

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Joyce Gasparetto Stallard

