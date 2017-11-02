Obituaries

Brian Hooks (aka Flyin Brian or Tater), Oak Ridge

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Brian Hooks (aka Flyin Brian or Tater), age 33, passed away suddenly in an accident Wednesday, November 1, 2017. Brian was born December 28, 1983 in Oak Ridge.

Brian was born and raised in Dutch Valley, and graduated from Clinton High School in the class of 2002. He worked construction with Braden Framing, and worked for Lamar Outdoor Advertising. Brian attended Big Mountain Baptist Church.

He loved dirt track racing, hunting, playing Bingo, fishing. He also loved outdoor sports with his kids. Most of all Brian loved spending time with his family, joking, laughing, and coaching his daughter.

Mr. Hooks is preceded in death by his mother Lois Hooks, by a grandfather George Hooks, by grandparents Dealis and Billie Taylor, by nieces Megan Elizabeth Stringfellow and Angel Craig.

He is survived by his wife Kristie Hooks of Oliver Springs, by his children Madison and Mason Hooks of Oliver Springs, by his father Jackie Hooks of Dutch Valley, by grandmother, Imogene Hooks, by brothers Anthony Hooks and wife Candice of Oakdale, and John Hooks and wife Brooke of Oliver Springs, by sisters, Lisa Stringfellow and husband Brett of Powell, Trisha Seeber and husband Chris of Clinton, Becky Craig and husband Jimmy of Dutch Valley, also by father and mother-in-law Wayne and Melissa Braden.

Brian is also survived by nieces and nephews Zach and McKayla Stringfellow, Cody and Kindall Seeber, Selena, Trevin, Skyliah, and Corbin Hooks, Tracy, Sarah, Shawn, and Tyler Craig, Brook and Colton Hooks, and Riley Grace Braden, also by a brother-in-law Chris Braden and wife Natalie of Oliver Springs, including host of family, friends, and close friends, Howie Bean, Little Bobby Crass, Darrell Mitchell, and Dylan Roberts.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 4, 2017 between the hours of 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 5, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Premier Sharp Funeral Home with a graveside to follow at Little Community Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Gregg Overton and Mike Hooks will officiate the services. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hooks family, and an online guestbook is available at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

