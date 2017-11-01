BBBTV12

Elsie June Burton, Oliver Springs

Elsie June Burton, age 85
Born June 1, 1932
Passed October 23, 2017

Elsie was born in Oliver Springs, Tennessee to Charlie and Raney Carter.  , two sons, Gerry and wife Peggy of Dayton, Ohio, Jeff and wife Michele of Amarillo, Texas, two daughters, Martha and husband Ralph of Springfield, Maryland, and Rannie of Rocky Top, Tennessee (deceased). June was blessed with 9 grandkids, 15 great grandkids, 6 great great grandkids. Our mother will be missed by family and friends.

“I LOVE YOU MORE”

